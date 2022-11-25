Carroll County officials seek grant to help advocate for crime victims

The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office will apply for a $5,000 grant from the 2023 National Association of Victims of Crime Act Assistance Administrators to help crime victims in the county.

State’s Attorney Allan Culver told the Board of Carroll County Commissioners Tuesday that between January and Nov. 15, the state’s attorney’s office has had 635 criminal cases that involved 882 victims.

Advertisement

“That includes not only those who have lost their lives, but obviously the survivors,” Culver said.

Advertisement

The grant money would be used for two purposes. First, it would support the State’s Attorney’s Community Outreach and Advocacy Unit that has four victim advocates and one community education liaison. Advocates work with survivors and family members to help them navigate the criminal justice system.

“Advocates explain the criminal justice process, inform victims of their rights, and make sure those rights are upheld from initial charges through post-conviction, and recommend and connect them with resources,” according to county documents.

The grant money will be used for National Crime Victims’ Week, “to bring further awareness to victims and victim’s rights,” Culver said.

National Crime Victims’ Week is April 23-29. The 2023 theme — Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change — calls upon communities to amplify the voices of survivors and commit to creating an environment in which survivors have the confidence that they will be heard, believed and supported.

Advertisement

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. >

“The reason why this year is significant is that we host the National Crime Victims’ memorial service for our region,” Culver said. “Our region includes Carroll, Allegany, Frederick, Montgomery and Washington counties.”

A ceremony in Carroll County will recognize those who lost their lives to crime, and show support for their families and for survivors.

The grant money will help Carroll County assist with the expenses associated with the memorial service and other functions to help raise awareness.

Advertisement

The last time the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office hosted the victims’ week was in 2019. About $3,500 was spent on that memorial service, held at the Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department. A venue for next year’s service has not been determined.