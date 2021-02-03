Carroll County resident Vickie Fisher wins top prize in Christian author book contest

Vickie Fisher calls herself a dreamer, someone who believes in fairy tales and happy endings, and she relies on faith to help keep her going.
Fisher, 65, was recently awarded the top prize in the Christian Author Awards Book Contest category for Christian Fiction with her third self-published novel, “Tulips of Love.” The story is about a couple who seemingly have it all — a successful family business, wonderful children, and the hope of a long life together — until an inoperable brain tumor threatens to destroy their vision of happily ever after.
Fisher’s husband, Jerry, died in 2000 and she said she didn’t have the confidence to publish anything she had already written prior to his death. It took some encouragement from her youngest son, Luke, for her to put pen to paper on a more consistent basis.
“When I’m thinking about a book, ‘Tulips of Love,’ how would it feel to love somebody so much and you have this perfect life … on the outside everything looks perfect but it’s not always perfect,” Fisher said. “Every book has a villain, and in ‘Tulips of Love,’ the villain happens to be a brain tumor.”
Fisher was born in Baltimore and raised in Carroll County. She graduated from Westminster High School in 1973 and married Jerry prior to moving to Gamber, about five minutes from where she grew up. Fisher wrote her first book, a devotional, in 2003 and has since written two more devotionals and three fiction books.
Fisher almost lost her house after Jerry’s death and said she would have fallen apart if she didn’t have her faith to rely on.
She reads her Bible every day and keeps a sign on her desk engraved with one of her favorite quotes, “Have courage and be kind,” from Disney’s 2015 version of “Cinderella.” These are the last words Ella’s mother says to her before she dies and Ella honors her mother’s wishes throughout the film, showing the audience how to live a life with courage and kindness.
“I think good always wins,” Fisher said. “My kids are always accusing me of living in a rainbow and butterfly world, but I have extreme faith. I know in the end, everything is going to work out.”
Fisher said she entered the contest on a whim, with just one day to spare before the contest closed for entrants. She discovered she won on Dec. 31 after opening the contest’s website. Contest representatives contacted her a few days later to gift her with a digital version of a bookstore sell sheet, customized by one of the contest’s graphic designers to promote the book to bookstores and readers as well as an online advertising campaign shown to a targeted audience 10,000 times.
All of Fisher’s content is self-published through a company called Year of the Book. Fisher writes a first draft, sends it to four readers and they help fill in the holes before she submits the draft to an editor and a publisher for further editing.
“Tulips of Love” was published in April 2019 and Fisher published her latest book, “Memory Like You,” last year.
Fisher’s novels are available for purchase on Amazon.com and on Fisher’s website, VickieFisher.com.
“All of my books always have a happy ending because I believe in happy-ever-after,” Fisher said. “That’s why I wrote it, because the world is such a messed up place and I want people to read my books and have hope.
“I want them to have that happy, fuzzy, warm feeling at the very end.”