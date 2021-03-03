xml:space="preserve">
Piney Run Park opens lake for the season | PHOTOS

Anglers take advantage of mild weather Wednesday at Piney Run lake in Eldersburg March 3, 2021. Piney Run Park opened the lake to boats for the season March 1, and is open for late night fishing from 6 p.m. to midnight every first Friday of the month during its open season beginning Friday.
By
Mar 03, 2021
Piney Run Park opened the lake to boats for the season March 1, and is open for late night fishing from 6 p.m. to midnight every first Friday of the month during its open season beginning Friday.
Staton Klein of Sykesville prepares his gear before heading out onto Piney Run lake in Eldersburg Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Klein, who has angled the lake for years, was making his first trip out for the season. Piney Run Park opened the lake to boats for the season March 1, and is open for late night fishing from 6 p.m. to midnight every first Friday of the month during its open season beginning Friday.
Anglers take advantage of mild weather Wednesday at Piney Run lake in Eldersburg March 3, 2021. Piney Run Park opened the lake to boats for the season March 1, and is open for late night fishing from 6 p.m. to midnight every first Friday of the month during its open season beginning Friday.
Staton Klein of Sykesville prepares his gear before heading out onto Piney Run lake in Eldersburg Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Klein, who has angled the lake for years, was making his first trip out for the season. Piney Run Park opened the lake to boats for the season March 1, and is open for late night fishing from 6 p.m. to midnight every first Friday of the month during its open season beginning Friday.
Anglers take advantage of mild weather Wednesday at Piney Run lake in Eldersburg March 3, 2021. Piney Run Park opened the lake to boats for the season March 1, and is open for late night fishing from 6 p.m. to midnight every first Friday of the month during its open season beginning Friday.
Freddie Dorrance of Owings Mills tries his luck at Piney Run lake in Eldersburg March 3, 2021. Piney Run Park opened the lake to boats for the season March 1, and is open for late night fishing from 6 p.m. to midnight every first Friday of the month during its open season beginning Friday.
Freddie Dorrance of Owings Mills launces his boat at Piney Run lake in Eldersburg March 3, 2021. Piney Run Park opened the lake to boats for the season March 1, and is open for late night fishing from 6 p.m. to midnight every first Friday of the month during its open season beginning Friday.
