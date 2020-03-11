Veterans Claims Clinic & Resource Fair at Carroll Community College canceled over coronavirus concerns

The Veterans Claims Clinic & Resource Fair, which had been scheduled for March 19 at Carroll Community College, has been cancelled as a precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
“At all times, the health and safety of Maryland’s veterans is our top priority," a county government news release reads. “We apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause and look forward to rescheduling the event in the future. In the meantime, we encourage everyone to protect themselves and others by following guidance regarding COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
That guidance is available at www.cdc.gov.
The clinic was billed as giving veterans multiple opportunities at one site to file or follow up on a VA compensation and pension claim, apply for VA health care, learn about programs and services, find community resources and obtain a veteran ID.
Veterans can receive VA assistance by calling the following numbers, based on their need:
- For VA claims, 1-800-827-1000.
- To apply for VA health care enrollment, 1-855-976-9618.
- To schedule a VA health care appointment, 410-605-7333.
- For the 24/7 Telephone Care Line, 1-800-765-2441.
- For burial information and benefits, 410-644-9696.
- For the Veterans Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.
For assistance from the Carroll County Bureau of Aging & Disabilities, call 410-386-3800.