Carroll County to celebrate veterans with free, family-friendly event Sunday

The second annual Veterans Celebration of Carroll County, a free, family-friendly event, is set for Sunday at the Carroll County Farm Museum, 500 S. Center St. in Westminster.

Festivities are planned noon to 4 p.m., and include food vendors, a beer garden, displays of military equipment, tents with information about veterans’ organizations, a balloon artist, face painting, a children’s activity and live music.

The Army Field Band Six-String Soldiers will perform at noon and The Reagan Years will perform at 2 p.m.

The Six-String Soldiers from Ft. Meade, from left, Renee Bennett, Joey Bennett, John Brandon Boron, and Glenn Robertson, entertain during the Inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration in May 2022 at the Carroll County Farm Museum grounds in Westminster. The group will perform again at this year's celebration. (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

A welcoming ceremony at 1 p.m. will be promptly followed by a recognition of those who served in the war in Afghanistan. County Commissioners Tom Gordon and Ken Kiler will serve as masters of ceremony.

“I just have so much respect for all the veterans, including their families,” Kiler said. “It’s gonna be exciting to be able to get to talk to them and recognize some of them. I’m really looking forward to it.”

The event, held for the first time last year, is hosted by the Veterans Services Program of Carroll County, and produced with insights from the Veterans Advisory Council and Celebration Committee. The Celebration Committee was formed last year for the express purpose of coordinating the event. Commissioners set aside $15,000 in the county’s operating budget to fund the veterans celebration. Kiler said donations from sponsors have defrayed expenses significantly, and excess funds will be used to support the event’s growth in future years. There are 11 sponsors listed on the Carroll County website.

Veterans who attend will receive a drawstring backpack and lapel pin to commemorate the event, a voucher for a free dessert or beverage, and various items donated by sponsors. It took about two dozen people roughly two hours to assemble thousands of gift bags, Kiler said. Veterans can expect to receive water, coupons, pens, lotion and other miscellaneous items. Those who served in Afghanistan will also receive a challenge coin and a certificate signed by all five county commissioners.

“Whether someone is a veteran, knows a veteran, has a veteran family member, or someone who just appreciates veterans, we’re encouraging everyone to come to the event,” county communications manager Chris Winebrenner said. “It is for everyone and it’s emphasizing giving back to veterans.”

While the celebration is intended to provide a fun afternoon for everyone, it is also structured to promote engagement with veterans service organizations, said Celene Steckel, director of the Department of Citizen Services, which includes the Veterans Services Program.

“We really wanted to highlight all the veterans service organizations and provide them with space to present information and resources on what they do in their organizations, to attract new members,” Steckel said.

The Afghanistan war was chosen because it was fought recently and may mean more to younger veterans who tend to be less involved with veterans’ programs, said Celebration Committee Chair Marc Fisher.

The plan is to pick a different conflict to highlight each year, starting with the most recent conflicts and going backward in time, Fisher said. Fisher is a veteran of the Marine Corps, who served from 1985 to 1988.

“It’s a unique experience that a veteran has,” Fisher said, “so the importance of all these programs that we have for them is to help them and their unique needs. The average guy who didn’t serve isn’t going to have the same kind of issues that veterans may have.”

There is also a concern that younger veterans are afraid of facing the stigma of being involved in an unpopular conflict, Kiler said. Kiler was drafted in 1972 but was never deployed.

“Many of them went out into battlefields in faraway places and were wounded or saw their friends die,” Fisher said, “and it’s a very intense experience, whether you’re in conflict or not, being in the military, and presents some special needs. These people, for very little pay, put their lives on the line for our country. They have some unique experiences that if you didn’t serve you didn’t have, so there’s unique services to help them. A lot of guys, especially coming back from the more recent conflicts, have PTSD and trouble coping. The suicide rates are very high amongst veterans and we’re trying to reach out to them and deal with that.”

Services available to veterans are wide-ranging, Steckel said, and can include help receiving military documents, preparing claims and supporting documents for the Veterans Benefits Administration, enrolling in health care from the Veterans Health Administration, assistance with transportation needs and more.

This year, the event’s name was changed to the Veterans Celebration of Carroll County to highlight that it’s not just for veterans living in Carroll County, Fisher said.

“It’s gonna be a permanent fixture,” Fisher said. “Each year is going to be a learning experience. We try to improve on the year before and we tried to stress this year that veterans from all over are welcome, not just Carroll County veterans.”