A local organization is accepting Veteran of the Year nominations

Those interested have until the end of October to send in Veteran of the Year nominations to Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC, ahead of their seventh annual luncheon.
Janney Montgomery Scott is an organization of business advocates for veterans, aiming to help vets find employment and matching them up with employers.
The nominations for the award are based on three criteria.
“It’s a veteran who is currently serving who is a resident of Carroll County or is from Carroll County who has done something worthy of being recognized or a veteran for service to the community or a veteran who’s helping other veterans,” said Todd Mitchell, senior vice-president branch manager.
According to Mitchell, even if the veteran that someone nominates may have moved outside of Carroll County but is from Carroll County and still fits some of the other criteria, they would still qualify.
The guest speaker for this year’s luncheon will be retired Navy Seal, Ray “Cash” Care, who is from Hampstead and is a graduate of North Carroll High School.
“He had a very difficult childhood,” said Mitchell. “His father was murdered, his brother was killed, he said he had to change his life and he enlisted in the Navy an went through Navy Seal training and was a very highly decorated Seal.”
The luncheon, where the award will be presented, will be held on Nov. 12 at noon at the Westminster American Legion, 2 Sycamore St. in Westminster.