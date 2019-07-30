One injured in vehicle fire on Md. 140, fire marshal’s office says

The Reese fire company responded to a vehicle fire at Md. 140 and Reese Road on Monday, according to an Office of the State Fire Marshal news release.
Responders got the one-alarm fire under control in about five minutes, the release read. The incident occurred at 1:34 p.m. Monday.
One person sustained a superficial burn to their leg and was treated on scene, according to the release.
Investigators “could not eliminate an unknown failure of a vehicle system causing the fire,” and are looking into the preliminary cause. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state fire marshal’s office at 410-836-4844.