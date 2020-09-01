19-year-old passenger seriously injured after car hits tree in Westminster, police say

A passenger suffered serious injuries after a car crashed into a tree in Westminster late Monday night, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, which considers alcohol to possibly be a factor in the crash.
Sheriff’s Office deputies and emergency medical services personnel responded at about 10:55 p.m. to the area of Pleasant Valley Road and Chris Lane for a single-vehicle crash, according to a Tuesday morning statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
Police found a silver 2012 Hyundai Elantra that had crashed into a tree. A 19-year-old passenger, a Westminster woman, was “seriously injured” and was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, the statement reads. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide any other information about the 19-year-old’s condition.
The driver, a 20-year-old Westminster woman, did not appear injured and refused medical attention, police wrote.
The vehicle was traveling east on Pleasant Valley Road, failed to navigate a right curve, continued across the westbound lane, left the road and hit the tree, the Sheriff’s Office found in its preliminary investigation.
“Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision, and any potential charges will be based on the outcome of the investigation,” the Sheriff’s Office says in the statement.
Members of the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to continue the investigation, according to the statement.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any other information about this incident is asked to contact Master Deputy DeVivio at 410-386-5900.