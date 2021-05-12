Van crashes through yards, fences into Westminster house, no serious injuries reported

Westminster Police responded to an crash in which a van went halfway through the side of a house.
Chief Thomas Ledwell of Westminster Police Departments said a Chevy Astro van was “literally halfway into the side of the residence” around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Westminster. The home is located at the corner of Daniel Drive and Whispering Meadow Court.
Ledwell said police were told the driver was in the process of changing his oil in the driveway, and the accelerator got stuck. The car drove through a few yards and fences before driving across the street and into the house while the person who was changing the oil was inside the van.
Ledwell said the driver had “some superficial injuries” and was treated by EMS personnel but denied treatment on scene. He said an investigation was ongoing when he left the scene and police will look into whether there was a mechanical error.
Sgt. Adam Laser of Westminster Police said no one was in the house at the time and no one was struck by the car. He said the investigation “pretty much cleared up” what happened but they are unsure what the exact charges will be. However, he did say there will probably be a slew of traffic charges and there does not appear to be any problem with the gas pedal. Laser added the accident did not appear intentional.