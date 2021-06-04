Digital COVID-19 vaccine card to be available through Carroll County Health Department

“VaccineCheck gives people an easy, convenient way to access their CDC vaccine card,” said Amanda Haugh, administrative program manager at the Carroll County Health Department, who helped bring the program to Carroll County. “People call us every day to say they lost or damaged their paper card, and this is a great alternative. The Health Department has worked hard to make COVID-19 vaccinations easy and accessible, so we are happy to be able to offer this program to make it easy for people to get a digital version of their vaccination cards as well.”