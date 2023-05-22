Fire marshal says early morning fire at South Carroll High School was accidental, not arson

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Classes at South Carroll High School will not be impacted by a fire in the building early Saturday morning, according to Carroll County Public Schools Communications Officer Carey Gaddis.

A Maryland State Fire Marshal spokesperson, Oliver Alkire, said a printer plug and the electrical outlet it was attached to are among the possible ignition sources, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“That is one of the causes of the fire we’re looking at,” Alkire said, “however we’re going to consider other possible ignition sources.”

The fire is believed to be accidental and not the result of arson, Alkire said.

Fire departments responded to a report of a fire at the high school at about 3:40 a.m., Saturday, according to a release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Firefighters discovered a fire inside the administrative front offices, and the fire was under control in about 10 minutes.

Gaddis said firefighters were able to contain the fire and staff who worked in the office have been temporarily moved to counseling offices.

“They were able to relocate everybody and open the school up,” Gaddis said.

The amount of property damage caused by the fire remains unknown.