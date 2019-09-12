Mount Airy hosting exhibit of local art that once was trash, plus performance from local musician

Mount Airy’s Town Hall on Saturday will feature an exhibit of art that has been “up-cycled” and transformed from trash.
Attendees will be able to enjoy sangria, hors d’oeuvres, live music and a chance to speak with the artist, Bennett Gurin.
Food for the event will be provided by Concetta’s Main Street Bistro & Cryin’ Johnnies, and music will be provided by Mike Cavalier, a local favorite, according to a flier for the event.
“Art is really important,” said Gina Campanile, director of communications and events. “It shows the beauty of our area, the beauty of our residents and our community. It brings pleasure and fun to the community. It kind of gives others a sense of what our community is about.”
Gurin was chosen as the artist for the exhibit because of the message his artwork sends about turning trash into something others can appreciate.
“He is a local artist that we’re familiar with and really enjoy his artwork; kind of the upscale. Reusing materials is great thing to show that we can do it, not only in our sanitation recycling department but also in our art. Turn something that may have been thrown away into something beautiful.”
Gurin initially started transforming recycled materials into art as a hobby after taking a class at Frederick Community College.
“There was one part of the class that had to do with sculpture and found objects pieces,” he said. “That was my first experience welding and from there I just went on with my work as a mechanic, so I come across car parts and scrap metal basically, as supplies for my art projects.”
Inspiration for his art pieces depend on the day, the piece, and something he sees in an object or the goal to create something specific, according to Gurin.
As at the event Saturday, Mike Cavalier will be performing music. Cavalier is a local songwriter, musician and producer who is no stranger to performing in the area, according to Campanile.
According a flier for the event, Cavalier picked up the electric guitar at 12 years old, and his popularity as a guitar player grew in the Washington, D.C., area after his high school graduation.
“He’s a local favorite. So we have him for a lot of events, he’s from the area, he was available and we thought he would be a great contributor to the show,” Campanile said.
The exhibit will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. right outside the rail yard on Main Street.