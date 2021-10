Joe Clemens, left, and Pat Kim of Elizabeth Anderson Comer Archaeology, Inc. dig and screen the first test unit of their archaeological exploration of the Union Mills Homestead Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The Union Mills Homestead Foundation is conducting a search for subsurface remnants of the tanning vats that were part of the Shriver Tannery at the Union Mills Homestead in the nineteenth century. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)