Past, future converge at Union Mills Homestead ahead of Carroll County Beer Week

It was starting to get a little stuffy in the Union Mills Homestead mill building by late Wednesday morning, as the sun beat down outside, but the men working on the mill floor were more focused on the 2,400-pound millstone they were maneuvering, using a wooden crane, than the temperature. The plan was to seat the doughnut-shaped stone against another set in the wooden deck, let loose the water from Big Pipe Creek to turn the mills water mill, its gears, the stone and grind some barely malt.