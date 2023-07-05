Union Bridge woman dies Tuesday following motorcycle crash in Frederick County

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Kristen Gray, 52, of Union Bridge, died Tuesday night after the motorcycle she was driving “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway” and she lost control of it, according to a news release from Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack.

Police said Gray was traveling south on Catoctin Furnace Road north of U.S. Route 15 near Thurmont in Frederick County when the motorcycle, a 2023 Harley Davidson, left the roadway and landed in a wooded area. Police arrived in the area at 9:07 p.m., Tuesday, and found Gray had been ejected from the motorcycle. She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel, according to the news release.

Maryland State Police are conducting an accident reconstruction investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150.