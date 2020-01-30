Union Bridge residents will soon have the option of buying a water and sewer service warranty through a program that Union Bridge Mayor Perry Jones introduced at Monday night’s meeting of the Mayor and Town Council.
The council voted unanimously to bring the program to Union Bridge.
The service warranty program is an insurance program that will cover water and sewer lines from the main end of residents’ homes for a fee of about $20 per month, according to Jones.
He discussed the program, administered through the National League of Cities, at the council meeting, and cited a few recent examples where Union Bridge homeowners had “ruptured” sewer lines that, in the future, could be covered.
“If you have a problem, you call them, they’ll, they’ll send a plumber out, they’ll take care of the problem and if you’re on that insurance program it’s at no cost to you to get that line fixed," Jones said.
The council was made aware of the program through a letter from the Maryland Municipal League and brought it to a vote Monday.
The service warranty program already has more than 500 other municipalities enrolled. The program would cost a little over $200 per year for homeowners in Union Bridge, who have the option to agree to the services and buy into the program or not, according to Jones.
“Through the National League of Cities ... we sign this contract and they will send out the information and contact all the people and tell them what they have to do,” said Jones at the meeting. “And it eliminates us as the town having to do any work. They’ll take care of it for us.”
Jones said he signed the contract Wednesday. Residents are expected to receive notice to opt in or out of the program in the next 30 days or so.