Community Media Center to hold virtual Union Bridge Candidates Forum, questions sought

The Community Media Center (CMC) will to hold a Candidates Forum for Union Bridge Town Council Candidates on Wednesday, April 28 at 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19 the forum will be held virtually and streamed live on cable channel HD-1086 and channel 19. The forums will also be streamed live to the Community Media Center website, at www.carrollmediacenter.org and on Facebook and YouTube.
The public is encouraged to submit their questions prior to the forum by emailing them to elections@carrollmediacenter.org. Questions will be accepted through Tuesday, April 27.
Three full-term seats are available on the Union Bridge Town Council. The following individuals are running for office: Laura Conaway, Lou Ellen Cutsail, Charlene Johns, Amy Kalin and Cheri Thompson. The Union Bridge election will be held on Tuesday, May 11 at the Union Bridge Town Hall located at 104 West Locust Street, Union Bridge. Polls will be open 7 a.m. through 8 p.m.
The Union Bridge Town Council Candidates Forum will be recorded for rebroadcast on cable channel HD-1086 and channel 19 until election day.
In addition to the candidates forum, the Community Media Center has created a special Municipal Election Voters Guide on the CMC website at www.carrollmediacenter.org. The Voters Guide includes a listing of all candidates running for public office in the 2021 Municipal Elections. Each Municipality has their own page that features candidate listings, candidate video profiles and candidate forum coverage, election dates, polling locations and times.
Candidates forums have already been held for Mount Airy, Taneytown, Westminster and Sykesville.
A forum is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27 for New Windsor Town Council candidates, presented by the Community Media Center and Carroll County Times and streamed live beginning at 8:30 p.m. Send questions for that forum to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.