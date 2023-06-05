Three killed in Union Bridge Quarry crash Sunday morning

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Three people were killed Sunday morning when vehicle crashed into the dry bottom of the Union Bridge Quarry near Peter Shriner and Clemonsville roads, according to the Frederick County Sherriff’s Office.

First responders found Keymar resident Kortney Angleberger, 28, dead alongside Dickerson resident Rachel Willis, 23, and Woodsboro resident Robert Grossnickle, 65.

The 2022 Dodge Charger sustained heavy damage from the crash that took place just after 8:30 a.m., according to the Frederick Sheriff’s Office. Investigators believe the car was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the incident.

The quarry where the crash occurred is owned and operated by the company Heidelberg Materials.

Investigations into this crash by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are considered ongoing.