In Union Bridge election, mayor runs unopposed as three candidates seek two council seats

In the Union Bridge election on May 9, incumbent Mayor Perry Jones, Jr., is running uncontested for reelection and three candidates have been nominated for two seats on the Town Council.

The Town of Union Bridge has about 930 residents, according to the 2020 census.

The mayor of Union Bridge earns an annual salary of $2,400, while each of the five council members earns $960. Both the mayor and Town Council members earn another $40 for each special meeting they attend outside of the regular monthly meetings.

The election is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., May 9, at the Town Hall, 104 Locust St.

Mayoral race

Jones, 71, has lived in Union Bridge since 1970 and is one of the owners of Tuck’s Service Center.

He first became involved in town politics in 1980, when he was asked to fill the final 11 months of his father’s term on the Town Council. Perry L. “Tuck” Jones Sr. died of a heart attack in 1980.

Jones Jr. remained on the council for 11 years, until 1991, when he was elected the town’s mayor. He served as mayor until 2002, when he was elected as a Carroll County commissioner and served one term.

He was elected mayor again in 2011, and was reelected in 2015 and 2019.

Jones was the first Black mayor and commissioner in Carroll County’s history. He also served a one-year term as president of the Maryland Municipal League beginning in June 2020.

Town Council race

Two seats on the Town Council currently held by Edgar Wentz and Donald Wilson are on the ballot this year. Wilson has served on the Town Council for 29 years and is not seeking reelection.

Wentz, 80, is seeking for another four-year term. He has served on the Town Council for 16 years.

Wentz works at Wantz Chevrolet, in Taneytown, and has lived in Union Bridge since 1954.

“I’m running again because I want to keep taxes down and water and sewer rates the same,” he said.

Wentz said he also wants to be part of planning improvements for the playground at Community Park. The improvements include new equipment, a safety surface and repairs to the walkway roof leading to the main entrance.

Candidate Lou Ellen Cutsail served on the Town Council for 17 years before losing her seat in the 2021 election. Cutsail has lived in the municipal limits of Union Bridge since 1984.

Cutsail, who goes by her middle name, Ellen, is retired from Hillis-Carnes Engineering Associates, Inc., in Frederick, where she worked as an administrative assistant.

“I’m running again because I enjoy being on the council,” Cutsail said. “I like to help the town, and being on the council, there is more that I can do for the town.”

Cutsail also said that since she is retired, she has more time to devote to the council and town matters.

If elected, Cutsail said she will refuse the annual Town Council salary of $960.

“If I’m elected I will not take a salary,” she said. “My salary will go back to the town to use as they see fit. I don’t feel I need to take a salary.”

Bret Grossnickle, 64, has lived in Union Bridge for 38 years. He was the town’s mayor from 2002 to 2011. He also previously served on the Town Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Grossnickle works as superintendent for Westminster’s Cranberry Water Plant.

“I am running because we have some issues with water and sewer I can help with,” he said.

The town is working with the Maryland Department of the Environment to develop a plan to use a $5 million grant for wastewater treatment improvements.