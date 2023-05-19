Rubber Duck race for charity returns to Union Bridge’s Little Pipe Creek on Saturday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Hundreds of rubber ducks will be dumped into Little Pipe Creek in Union Bridge Saturday, where they will race to the finish line at the fifth annual Rubber Duck Derby, presented by Dream Big Union Bridge.

“The kids absolutely love it,” Dream Big co-founder and Union Bridge resident Cheri Thompson said, “they have so much fun.”

Jason Niver rides in his kayak behind the ducks, to ensure they all stay continue moving down stream on the Little Pipe Creek during Dream Big Union Bridge Duck Derby on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

From 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event will offer carnival games, a petting zoo, music, food, raffles, and a Jeep show on the Donald D. Wilson Walking Trail at 48 N. Main St. in Union Bridge. Thompson said the Dollar General parking lot, at 4790 Green Valley Road, is also a good place to park.

Ducks will launch at 11:30 a.m. Thompson said the free-to-attend festivities were moved farther back on the walking trail for this year’s event and ducks will now be dropped near the end of the trail and will finish at the bridge.

“This way the kids can follow the ducks down alongside the creek,” Thompson said. “They can watch them the whole way from the time they get dumped ‘til they get through the finish line. There’s a point where you can’t get near the creek if you go much farther down, so we’re trying to make it so that it’s hands-on.”

A second launch may occur at about 2 p.m., if enough ducks are sold at the event. Enter a rubber duck in the race for $5 or pay $25 for a Quack Pack of six or $50 for a Flying Flock of 15.

The purchaser of the first duck to finish wins $150, second place gets $125, and third place receives $100, in the form of Visa gift cards. Thompson said the organization is nearly halfway to its goal of selling 2,000 ducks, but the majority of sales come on the day of the event. The Rubber Duck Derby raised about $5,000 in 2022, she said.

Half of the proceeds will go to Wreaths Across America, an organization that lays wreaths on veterans’ graves in Carroll County to capture the tradition and reverence of wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery.

The remaining funds will go to Dream Big Union Bridge, Thompson said, a nonprofit founded in 2017 with the mission of improving the town, which is the smallest of Carroll’s eight municipalities. The nonprofit hosts several community events each year, such as a free annual picnic, an Easter egg hunt, the New Year’s Eve celebration and a bulk trash pickup.

The largest expense in Dream Big’s budget goes to making New Year’s Eve in Union Bridge a spectacle worth remembering. Thompson said fireworks for the event cost $7,500 and another $1,500 or so will go to hire a live band.

“Our mission is to give back to the community and to get the community and the businesses involved,” she said.

Thompson said a DJ will spin live music, about 20 vendors will be on-site, carnival games will be provided by Willy Woo Woo, and a petting zoo will feature rabbits, goats, a pony, and a variety of smaller animals.

Additionally, this is the first year the Rubber Duck Derby will host a Jeep Show & Shine. Some Jeep owners like to “duck” each other by placing a rubber duck inside the door handle of a stranger’s parked vehicle, Thompson said, and many Jeeps proudly display several rubber ducks on the dashboard.

“This year we decided to add a Jeep show-and-shine because ducks and Jeeps go together,” Thompson said, “so we’re gonna give that a try.”

Around 15 Jeep owners were registered to participate as of midweek. Thompson said anyone who participates in the Jeep show will receive a complimentary goody bag, while those who registered in advance will also get a free shirt. A landscaped mound will give Jeep owners the opportunity to take a picture of their car with a forest background. The Jeep show is likely to grow bigger next year, when Dream Big Union Bridge coordinates with a local Jeep owners club, Thompson said.

Ducks will be collected at the end of the race and volunteer kayakers will help during the race to retrieve any of the rubber racers gone astray. Thompson said kayakers will also select six ducks to win a random prize.

To adopt a duck to race in the derby, go to https://bit.ly/45c8V7m.

In the event of rain, the Rubber Duck Derby will be held on June 3.

Anyone interested in becoming a Dream Big Union Bridge member is welcome to attend meetings on the first Thursday of every month at St. James Lutheran Church, 14 S. Benedum St., Union Bridge or call 443-340-6305 for more information.