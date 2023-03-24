Town of Union Bridge to introduce proposed $1.142 million budget for fiscal 2024 Monday

Town of Union Bridge staff will introduce a proposed $1.142 million operating budget for fiscal 2024 to the town council Monday night.

The proposed budget — required to be balanced — includes $1.142 million in revenue and $1.142 million in expenditures for fiscal 2024, which starts July 1.

Last April, the town council approved the fiscal 2023 budget with expenditures and revenues of just over $1 million ($1,041,289). The town’s personal property tax rate remained 75 cents per $100 of assessed value.

A major portion of the town’s revenue comes from service charges, estimated at $440,430. Of that, the largest amount is $202,000 in water fees and $190,000 in sewer fees. Total revenue from real estate property taxes is estimated at $299,200 and total revenue from the state is $167,430. This includes $70,000 in state income taxes.

Other revenue includes $300 from zoning fees and building permits, $1,500 in parking meter fines, $100 in yard waste bags and $10,500 in cable franchise fees.

Expenditures in the general government fund include $63,500 for the mayor and town council. This includes $16,000 in salaries, $13,000 in travel expenses, and $1,000 in public relations work.

The town pays another $130,050 in administration fees. This includes $76,000 in administration salaries, $27,750 in professional fees for the town audit, $600 for travel expenses, $3,100 in office supplies, $1,000 in postage, $2,000 for computer software, $4,000 for computer maintenance and $5,000 for copies and fax machine maintenance.

Expenditures also include $20,000 for professional legal fees, $1,000 for Christmas tree lighting and $3,500 for banners and decorations.

Proposed spending also includes $10,520 for the Union Bridge Police Department, $1,500 for a contribution to the Union Bridge Fire Department and $155,402, for total street maintenance within the town’s Department of Public Works.

Trash collection in town is proposed to cost $87,350 and total sanitary sewer plant costs are estimated at $227,500. This includes equipment maintenance ($46,000), gasoline and oil ($500), chemicals ($8,000), equipment purchases ($12,000) and a sewer maintenance contract ($35,800).

Total expenditures for water service, including chemicals ($5,000), supplies ($525), equipment maintenance ($9,000), electric ($20,000) and contract services ($55,000) is $114,625. This leaves total expenditures for the Department of Public Works at $632,227.

The town council will meet Monday at 7 p.m., at the town hall, 104 W. Locust St., Union Bridge.