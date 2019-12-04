“The original Union Bridge School was a school that was built before the Elmer Wolfe School was ever built,” Jones said. “Elmer Wolfe was built somewhere around 1931 when they started and at that time the kids from the Union Bridge School went to the Elmer Wolfe school because that was just one school at that time. The Union Bridge School — that’s where all the African American kids in the area went before the Robert Moton school (not the same as Robert Moton Elementary that is known today) was built in Westminster.”