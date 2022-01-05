County’s smallest town, Union Bridge, set to mark 150th anniversary

The Town of Union Bridge is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2022 with a series of events, including a large parade planned for May.
The town was chartered by the Maryland General Assembly on May 2, 1872.
Anniversary celebrations kicked off Friday during the Dream Big New Year’s Eve celebration, hosted by the Dream Big Union Bridge nonprofit that works to beautify the town.
Perry Jones, who has served as mayor of Union Bridge since 2010, said the full schedule of anniversary events is still in the planning stages, but the big attraction will be the spring parade. Residents can check the status of the event schedule on the town’s website.
“It’s pretty historical to celebrate 150 years of community like this,” Jones said. “We’re going to go back in time and showcase the progress we’ve made over the years.”
Union Bridge was settled as a farming community before the Revolutionary War. In 1731, John Tredane purchased the 200 acres of land in the area, and, later, the Farquhar family, Quakers from Pennsylvania, established the town, according to the town’s website.
As the settlement began to grow, it was named Buttersburg. Many of the shade trees found in the town today are descendants of the two sugar maples brought from Brownsville, Pa., by Elizabeth Farquhar Wright.
The postal service renamed the town Union Bridge to commemorate the bridge that spanned Little Pipe Creek to unite the north and south sides of the settlement.
Historically the smallest town in Carroll County, Union Bridge has grown slowly over the years. Its largest growth spurt happened in 1862 when the Western Maryland Railroad arrived. Since then, the population has remained at about 1,000 people.