Mayor: Union Bridge not in favor of solar project unless farm can be annexed to provide tax revenue

“You do what you call a comprehensive plan for your community and it is in our comprehensive plan to have areas outside the town that connect with town properties to annex to your community," said Jones. "So, when you have development or industrial development like that, it will be within your town limits, and then your town can also benefit from it with the tax base from the area. And that’s one reason why we would like to have annexed because of the potential tax base you’ll get from that industrial area.”