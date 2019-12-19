Hamptead’s Two Boots Farm will be featured on the Christmas Eve episode of Maryland Public Television’s show, “Maryland Farm and Harvest.”
The TV episode will air at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will feature farms in Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Somerset counties in addition to Carroll’s Two Boots Farm.
The Carroll segment will focus on farmer Elisa Lane’s innovative approach to growing ginger on Two Boots Farm, on Maple Grove Road in Hampstead, with ginger being a spice that typically is only grown in tropical climates, according to an MPT news release.
The host of the segment, Al Spoler, will walk viewers through the harvesting and cleaning of ginger before baking and decorating gingerbread men, according to the release, with a recipe that will be available online at mpt.org/farm.
Viewers can see “Maryland Farm and Harvest" when it is broadcast at 7 p.m. every Tuesday, with rebroadcasts at 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and 6 a.m. Sundays, while episode segments can be found on the “Maryland Farm and Harvest" Youtube channel.
Full episodes can also be viewed or downloaded for free at video.mpt.tv/show/maryland-farm-harvest/.