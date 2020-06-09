Primary election: Incumbents dominate at close of last major ballot count day for Carroll County

At the close of canvassing Tuesday, June 9, nearly all ballots except those that were provisional or contested had been counted, painting a clear picture of how Carroll countians voted in the 2020 primary election.
In the local races, for judge of the Circuit Court of Carroll County and for two Board of Education seats, incumbents pulled ahead.
The majority of ballots for the 2020 primary were received by mail or drop-off in boxes before June 2. Two polling stations were open for in-person voting on June 2.
As of close of day Tuesday, 43,578 ballots had been counted, representing a 35.17% turnout, according to Carroll County Election Director Katherine Berry.
In the Circuit Court judge race, as of Tuesday evening, sitting Judge Richard R. Titus was ahead overall with 20,569 between Democrat and Republican voters. The race was cross posted. Challenger Laura Morton was favored by Democrats, securing 54.7% of the blue vote, though she fell behind Titus overall with 10,928 votes.
Both Titus and Morton move on to the general election. The third candidate, George Psoras Jr., threw his support behind Morton after it became clear he would not be advancing. As of Tuesday, he had 4,706 votes across both parties.
Four of the five Board of Education candidates from the primary will move on to the general election to fight for two seats. The Board’s current president and vice president Donna Sivigny and Marsha B. Herbert, both concluding their first terms, were the top two vote-getters.
The results through Tuesday evening in the nonpartisan race had Herbert first with 17,425 votes (26.6% of the vote) and Sivigny close behind with 17,027 (25.9%). Former two-term member Virginia R. Harrison was next with 13,475 (20.5%), followed by Stephanie R. Brooks with 9,511 (14.5%). All four appear certain to move on to the general election. The fifth candidate, Mary Kowalski, was trailing with 8,180 (12.5%).
National races
In the presidential primary, Republican voters from Carroll overwhelmingly went for President Donald J. Trump, with 21,050 votes (88.8%). His sole challenger, Bill Weld, captured 2,645 (11.2%).
About three-quarters of Carroll Democrat voters cast their ballots for Joseph Biden, who officially secured enough delegates to become the Democratic nominee on June 6. He had been the presumed nominee since mid-March. In Carroll, 11,498 or 74.6% of registered Democrat voted for him. The next-highest totals were for Bernie Sanders with 1,683 votes or 10.9% and “Uncommitted” which netted 870 or 5.6% of votes.
Republicans who voted for a presidential candidate outnumbered Democrats 23,695 to 15,417 in Carroll.
In the congressional race for District 1, Republican voters in Carroll County came out in strength for incumbent Andy Harris with 8,371 votes (82.1%) while challenger Jorge Delgado pulled in 1,830 (17.9%). As of Tuesday evening, Mia Mason was leading the three-way race among Democrats with 1,927 votes (45.6%). Allison Galbraith followed with 1,400 votes (33.2%).
In the congressional race for District 8, incumbent Jamie Raskin led definitively among Carroll County Democrats with 6,757 votes (74.3%) despite three challengers. Marcia H. Morgan was the next-highest vote-getter with 1,531 votes (16.8)%. Among District 8 Republicans, Gregory Thomas Coll led the pack of six with 4,163 votes (42.0%) of GOP voters. Nicholas Gladden followed him with 1,644 (16.6%).
Results from both districts, overall, were mirroring the Carroll results.
Remaining ballots
On Wednesday, the Carroll County Board of Elections will address about 50 provisional ballots. This process involves Board of Election members reviewing the application and reasoning for a provisional ballot. They will cross-reference the information against the voter registration database to make sure that the person was not trying to fill out a second ballot or any other issue. Staff can choose to accept in full, accept in part or reject a ballot.
There are about 633 outstanding ballots to be handled in the last canvass, scheduled for Friday, June 12. Many of these will not be counted because they were postmarked after June 2, Berry said. Other remaining ballots are those where voters did not sign the oath on the envelope. The board is working to contact those voters by phone and letter. Friday is the deadline for those voters to sign their oath and be counted.