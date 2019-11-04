A pickup truck rear-ended a Carroll County Public Schools (CCPS) bus carrying at least 40 students on Old Taneytown Road in Westminster on Monday morning, with one student possibly injured, police say.
The pickup truck hit bus No. 43 at about 8:52 a.m. at 1439 Old Taneytown Road, according to Cpl. Michael Karas, of the Maryland State Police, Westminster barrack.
The bus was stopped at a bus stop on the way to Runnymede Elementary School, transporting 42 students, said Brenda Bowers, communications coordinator for CCPS. Karas said there were 44 students on board. Charlie Simpson, public information officer for Pleasant Valley fire company, said there were 44 or 45 students on the bus.
One student was being evaluated by emergency personnel. It was unclear whether that student would be taken for treatment.
The students were awaiting what Bowers called a “spare bus” to take them to Runnymede as of about 9:20 a.m., according to Simpson. The bus driver and truck driver were uninjured, Simpson said.
Parents are being notified, according to Bowers.
The damaged bus is driveable while the pickup truck will be towed, according to Karas. He did not yet know whether the truck driver is being charged.
In January, another bus transporting students from Runnymede Elementary was in a crash, sending four people to Carroll Hospital with minor injuries.