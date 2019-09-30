An asphalt truck crash on Klees Mill Road in the Morgan Run Environmental area knocked down power lines, dumped hot asphalt and closed the road Saturday morning, according to Gamber & Community Fire Co. public information officer, Clay Myers.
Per Gamber’s website, Paramedic 139 arrived on the scene first and reported that a large truck was on its side and multiple wires were down across the road. The truck was hauling hot asphalt and the entire load spilled across the road. A small amount of diesel fuel was also leaking from the vehicle’s saddle tank.
There were no injuries reported.
Members of the Carroll County Hazardous Materials team along with Maryland Department of the Environment drained the fuel tank. BGE worked on removing the downed wires and Carroll County Roads Department removed the asphalt from the roadway.
Gamber units cleared the scene just after 11 a.m.