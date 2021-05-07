Fertilizer truck overturns on Hampstead Bypass

Police and emergency responders were at the scene of a Hampstead crash where an overturned truck carrying fertilizer laid on its side.
The truck was carrying fertilizer and overturned in the middle traffic circle of Hampstead Bypass on Friday afternoon, according to Troy Hipsley, a spokesperson for the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company.
No one was injured during the crash that was reported at 11:52 a.m., according to Hampstead Police.
Hampstead, Manchester and Carroll County Hazmat teams responded as well as the Maryland Department of the Environment to clean up fuel spilling from a ruptured saddle tank.
The circle is open to some traffic and closed to traffic heading northbound. Hampstead Police are handling traffic.
This story will be updated.
Carroll County Times photographer Dylan Slagle contributed to this report.