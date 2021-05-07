xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fertilizer truck overturns on Hampstead Bypass

By
Carroll County Times
May 07, 2021 1:44 PM
Responders from the Carroll County Hazardous Materials team and the Maryland Department of the Environment work to remove the fuel from a truck that overturned in the middle traffic circle of the Hampstead Bypass Friday, May 7, 2021. According to Troy Hipsley, a spokesman for the Hampstead fire company, the crash was reported at 11:52 a.m. Units from Hampstead, Manchester and the Carroll County Hazmat team responded to the crash as well as the Maryland Department of the Environment to clean up fuel spilling from a ruptured saddle tank.
Responders from the Carroll County Hazardous Materials team and the Maryland Department of the Environment work to remove the fuel from a truck that overturned in the middle traffic circle of the Hampstead Bypass Friday, May 7, 2021. According to Troy Hipsley, a spokesman for the Hampstead fire company, the crash was reported at 11:52 a.m. Units from Hampstead, Manchester and the Carroll County Hazmat team responded to the crash as well as the Maryland Department of the Environment to clean up fuel spilling from a ruptured saddle tank. (Dylan Slagle)

Police and emergency responders were at the scene of a Hampstead crash where an overturned truck carrying fertilizer laid on its side.

The truck was carrying fertilizer and overturned in the middle traffic circle of Hampstead Bypass on Friday afternoon, according to Troy Hipsley, a spokesperson for the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company.

Advertisement

No one was injured during the crash that was reported at 11:52 a.m., according to Hampstead Police.

Emergency responders work at the scene of a crash that left a truck carrying fertilizer overturned in the middle traffic circle of the Hampstead Bypass Friday, May 7, 2021. According to Troy Hipsley, a spokesman for the Hampstead fire company, no one was injured in the crash that was reported at 11:52 a.m. Units from Hampstead, Manchester and the Carroll County Hazmat team responded to the crash as well as the Maryland Department of the Environment to clean up fuel spilling from a ruptured saddle tank.
Emergency responders work at the scene of a crash that left a truck carrying fertilizer overturned in the middle traffic circle of the Hampstead Bypass Friday, May 7, 2021. According to Troy Hipsley, a spokesman for the Hampstead fire company, no one was injured in the crash that was reported at 11:52 a.m. Units from Hampstead, Manchester and the Carroll County Hazmat team responded to the crash as well as the Maryland Department of the Environment to clean up fuel spilling from a ruptured saddle tank. (Dylan Slagle)

Hampstead, Manchester and Carroll County Hazmat teams responded as well as the Maryland Department of the Environment to clean up fuel spilling from a ruptured saddle tank.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The circle is open to some traffic and closed to traffic heading northbound. Hampstead Police are handling traffic.

This story will be updated.

Carroll County Times photographer Dylan Slagle contributed to this report.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Carroll County News

Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement