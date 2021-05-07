Fertilizer truck overturns on Hampstead Bypass

Responders from the Carroll County Hazardous Materials team and the Maryland Department of the Environment work to remove the fuel from a truck that overturned in the middle traffic circle of the Hampstead Bypass Friday, May 7, 2021. According to Troy Hipsley, a spokesman for the Hampstead fire company, the crash was reported at 11:52 a.m. Units from Hampstead, Manchester and the Carroll County Hazmat team responded to the crash as well as the Maryland Department of the Environment to clean up fuel spilling from a ruptured saddle tank. (Dylan Slagle)