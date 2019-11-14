A pickup truck became engulfed in flames on the northbound side of Md. 97 near Nicodemus Road near Westminster on Thursday morning.
No injuries were reported. Sgt McGee of the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack said a driver was traveling on the roadway and heard a “pop” from the truck’s engine, pulled over, and got out of the car. Then it caught fire.
Firefighters, police and EMS personnel responded. The road was closed briefly so the fire could be put out and then was reopened. As of just before noon, a tow company was in the process of removing the truck from the roadway, McGee said.