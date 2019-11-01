The cause of a truck fire in a Mount Airy lot on Halloween night is being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
At about 8:12 Thursday night, firefighters responded to the municipal parking lot at Park Avenue and Cross Street for a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck that was on fire. Investigators believe the fire started in the engine compartment, but the cause is under investigation, according to a notice of investigation from the fire marshal.
No injuries were reported, according to the notice.
Firefighters were able to control the flames in about 10 minutes, the notice states, and damages are estimated at $15,000.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-836-4844.