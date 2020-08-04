xml:space="preserve">
Carroll County skirting damage from Tropical Storm Isaias

By
Carroll County Times
Aug 04, 2020 10:41 AM

Carroll County received plenty of rain Tuesday as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias’ tracking along the East Coast but has, so far, avoided any serious flooding or storm damage.

Valerie Hawkins, the county’s emergency management manager, said at about 9:40 Tuesday morning that Carroll hadn’t received any reports of damage. No county-maintained roads were closed either, Hawkins said.

According to Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., as of 10:40 a.m. Tuesday there were fewer than 10 places in Carroll that were dealing with power outages. About 375 outages across the region had been reported as of 10:40 a.m.

Isaias isn’t letting up in some areas, though.
A tornado in St. Mary’s County knocked over multiple trees, and the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings across parts of the Baltimore region, including Anne Arundel County and parts of Baltimore and Harford counties, until 1 p.m.

The Flash Flood Warning called the storm a “dangerous and life-threatening situation” and advised residents not to travel unless under an evacuation order. NWS cast the alert out to phones shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

