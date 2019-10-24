The spooky season is here, but it will get in full swing starting Friday, when local cities and towns will begin offering Halloween activities including trick-or-treating, crafting and hay rides for families.
From Mount Airy to Hampstead, members of the community can come together with their kids dressed as monsters and ghouls to munch on sweets and paint pumpkins at some local trick-or-treating events.
Mount Airy will host a Spooky Trail event Saturday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. on Main Street. The day will offer trick-or-treating at downtown businesses between 4 and 5 p.m., and crafts and hay rides starting at 5 p.m. Then the Spooky Trail will be open between 6 and 8 p.m., and the Mount Airy Arts Alliance will hold Ghost Tours from 8 to 11 p.m. The Ghost Tours cost $15 per person and are available on eventbrite.com by searching for “Mt. Airy Ghost Tours.”
Westminster will hold a Spooky Saturday Halloween event Oct. 26 at the Westminster Family Fitness Center located at 11 Longwell Ave., starting with Ghost Tours departing from the Westminster branch library at 1 p.m. Then from 3 to 6 p.m. there will be trick-or-treating, crafts, games and refreshments on Main Street. The library will also be running a Haunted House from 2 to 7 p.m. A Monster Dash will start at 2:55 p.m. Online registration for the Dash is now closed, but entrants can register for $15 in person or by calling 410-751-5501.
Taneytown will present Nightmare on Main Street on Friday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event will include trunk-or-treating, a costume contest, food to buy, music and more. There will also be a parade from the police station to the carnival grounds, starting at 5:30 sharp.
Sykesville will hold Trick-or-Treat on Main Street on Saturday between 5 and 7 p.m. The event is free to enter. No pets are allowed for this event.
New Windsor and Hampstead will celebrate Halloween with trick-or-treating between 6 and 8 pm.
Union Bridge will celebrate Halloween with trick-or-treating between 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Manchester will celebrate Halloween with trick-or-treating between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.