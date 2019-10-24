Westminster will hold a Spooky Saturday Halloween event Oct. 26 at the Westminster Family Fitness Center located at 11 Longwell Ave., starting with Ghost Tours departing from the Westminster branch library at 1 p.m. Then from 3 to 6 p.m. there will be trick-or-treating, crafts, games and refreshments on Main Street. The library will also be running a Haunted House from 2 to 7 p.m. A Monster Dash will start at 2:55 p.m. Online registration for the Dash is now closed, but entrants can register for $15 in person or by calling 410-751-5501.