65-year-old Hampstead man dies after being struck by tree limb in Manchester, officials say

A 65-year-old Hampstead resident died after a tree limb fell on him when he was helping his son with yardwork in Manchester on Saturday, according to police and fire officials.
Police and firefighters from Manchester and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3300 block of York St. at about 6:30 p.m., said Tim Schaeffer, public information officer for the Manchester fire department. The man became trapped under a tree limb while he was trimming trees with his son, Schaeffer said.
“They were trimming the tree and the limb came down,” he said.
Firefighters cut the limb with saws so they could remove it, according to Schaeffer. The man was unconscious and had a large cut on his head, Manchester Police Chief John Hess said. A Maryland State Police helicopter flew the victim to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died at about 1 a.m. Sunday, according to Hess and Schaeffer.
Hess said Wednesday afternoon police are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.