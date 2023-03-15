Widening Route 97 in Westminster is top transportation priority in Carroll County

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners will get its first look Thursday at a list of the transportation priorities in the county, and like last year, the widening of Route 97 in Westminster tops the list.

The county must send its priorities in a letter to the Maryland Department of Transportation by April 1. If approved by the state, funding will be included in the Maryland Consolidated Transportation Program, the state’s six-year capital budget for transportation projects.

Advertisement

The priority letter only covers roads in Carroll County that are under state control.

The county works from what was sent to the state in previous years in order to prioritize this year’s requests.

Advertisement

Last year, the highest transportation priority project for Carroll commissioners was widening Route 97 in Westminster from three to five lanes — from its intersection with Bachmans Valley Road to its intersection with Route 140 — with a full interchange at Meadow Branch Road. The county requested funds for a feasibility study and received $500,000 in the fiscal 2023 CTP, which Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein said is a crucial first step to getting additional funding from the state. The study, which has not been completed, is being done by the State Highway Administration. The county’s fiscal 2024 request would help pay for project planning.

Rothstein said the county must continue to make Route 97 a priority each year until the widening of the road can be funded.

“We need to look at the entire infrastructure of Carroll County and continue to communicate that to the state,” he said.

Rothstein, who represents District 5, which includes Eldersburg and Sykesville, said he will also continue to advocate for safety improvements to Route 26 (Liberty Road) in the southern portion of the county. He said improvements are critical because there are schools along the highway and many elderly residents travel it.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Lynda Eisenberg, director of Carroll County’s Department of Planning, said her staff will present the priorities letter to commissioners during their regular Thursday business meeting. Once approved by commissioners, the eight-page letter will be sent to Paul J. Wiedefeld, secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation.

“Staff is presenting the same priorities as last year,” Eisenberg said.

Advertisement

The 2022 priorities letter stated that the top priority is Route 97 (Bachmans Valley Road to Route 140 in Westminster).

“This portion of MD 97 is strained by a significant amount of commuter traffic from the northern part of the County and Pennsylvania,” the letter states. “It also provides direct access to the Carroll County Regional Airport, and numerous industrial parks (including the Westminster Air Business Center, Meadow Branch Industrial Park, Carroll County Commerce Center, Westminster Technology Park and West Branch Trade Center), linking them to the MD 140 corridor and the Baltimore Region.”

The second priority was the widening of 7.2 miles of Route 32, from Interstate 70 to Route 26, south to the Carroll County line.

“MD 32 is a heavily traveled commuter route, linking Carroll County with I-70 and the Baltimore-Washington region, including job centers in Columbia and Fort Meade,” the letter states. “It also provides access to current and future employment centers within Carroll County for commuters coming into the County from elsewhere. Improvements within this corridor are needed to ease commuter congestion, enhance access to employment areas, and address safety concerns throughout the corridor.

“Moreover, this project is essential for advancing economic development opportunities already being created in the southeastern portion of Carroll County.”