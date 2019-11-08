Mercury is too small to be seen against the sun without magnification, Bird said, so while it is safe to look at the sun during the transit using eclipse glasses — and never safe to view the sun with the naked eye or unfiltered optics — those viewing will want binoculars, at the least to be able to make out the spot that is Mercury against our local star. There will be a variety of filter-equipped telescopes available at the different club event locations, including the 14-inch reflector stationed at the Bear Branch observatory.