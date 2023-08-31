Carroll County Transit System wants to start providing bus service on five government holidays

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Carroll Transit System wants to begin providing bus service on five government holidays — Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Juneteenth, Columbus Day, and Veterans Day.

Transit officials will go before the Board of Carroll County Commissioners on Thursday to make the request, stating that they consider these “minor” holidays on which transportation should be provided.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in Room 311 in the County Office Building, 225 N. Center St., in Westminster.

The meeting is also streamed live at https://www.carrollcountymd.gov, and the county YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDzdbrU6aIeKIqNQxmGbBhw.

“Remaining open during these five holidays would allow CTS to better serve the general public who need to get to and from work, the store and doctor’s appointments,” a county briefing document states.

Transportation to jobs, medical appointments, and shopping trips made up 41% of transit trips in fiscal 2022, the document states.

Transit is also closed on New Years Day, Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, the Friday after Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and Good Friday. Service is limited or reduced on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Stacey Graham, transportation grants manager with the county’s Department of Public Works, said in an interview that county residents have requested that bus service be available on the five holidays.

“We have riders and other organizations that are interested,” she said.

Graham said adding service would not require the purchase of additional buses or drivers.

During public forums and meetings with the Transportation Advisory Council — a group whose members make recommendations to the commissioners on how the county can improve transportation — bus riders and organizations have requested that service be available on the selected holidays.

The Carroll Transit System is the primary provider of mass transportation in the county, taking hundreds of people to their destinations each week.

The transit system provides 320 Demand Response trips and 92 TrailBlazer fixed routes per weekday, the county document states.

The TrailBlazer includes fixed routes that operate on a set schedule to connect Westminster, Taneytown and North Carroll. It operates on a regular schedule with specific stops, and no reservations are needed.

Reservations are required for the Demand Response Service. It offers door-to-door service, with pick-up and drop-off locations in the county.