Police: Impairment suspected in collision near Westminster High School involving Chevy truck, Carroll Transit bus

A driver of a blue Chevrolet truck collided with a Carroll County Transit vehicle head-on around 4 p.m. in Westminster on Tuesday, according to police.
The Chevy truck driver was suspected to be impaired, according to Lt. Dustin Boone of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened at the intersection of Md. 97 and Hook Road, near Westminster High School. Boone said the bus was not at fault and four vehicles were towed.
“No one was seriously injured,” he added.
He said he believes the Chevy driver was sent to Sinai Hospital in Baltimore and the others involved in the crash refused care.
Boone said the Chevy driver was having his blood drawn to test for substances that could have impaired his senses while driving and that the results could take a month or two. If the results confirm police suspicion, Boone said charges would be pursued.
Happening around the same time in the southern end of the county, at the 1600 block of Hoods Mill Road in Woodbine, was another collision, this one involving a truck and motorcyclist, Boone said. But injuries were minor.
“Apparently, a truck turned and hit the motorcycle,” Boone said.
Boone said the motorcyclist had bruises and scrapes, and refused treatment.