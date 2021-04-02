20 graduate from Carroll County Sheriff’s Office training academies

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced the graduation of 15 new law enforcement officers from CCSO Training Academy Class 4, as well as five correctional deputies from CCSO Correctional Academy Class 1.
Law Enforcement Class 4 began on Sept. 21 and included recruits from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Airy Police Department, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Bel Air Police Department, Elkton Police Department, Greenbelt Police Department, and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Graduation was held Thursday at the Training Academy located at the former North Carroll High School in Hampstead. Attendance was limited to allow for appropriate social distancing. The three graduates for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office are Deputy David Fringer III, Deputy Garrett Patterson, and Deputy Jeremy Pelovitz.
All five participants in the first class of the CCSO Correctional Training Academy are from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. They are Correctional Deputy Dalton Cape, Correctional Deputy Brice Davis, Correctional Deputy Scott Heil, Correctional Deputy Sarah Legore, and Correctional Deputy Garrett Vonella.