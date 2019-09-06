Trailer carrying construction equipment overturns in Hampstead traffic circle

The trailer of a truck towing a construction vehicle overturned in a Hampstead traffic circle at the south end of the Md. 30 bypass Friday morning, tangling up traffic for early commuters.
Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company was sent to a vehicle collision at about 7:16 a.m., according to Chuck Fusco, public information officer for the company. There were no injuries, Fusco said. He did not know why the trailer overturned.
The scene cleared just before 11 a.m., according to Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack. State police were not immediately able to provide further information.
This story will be updated.