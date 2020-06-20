More bus routes to reopen with restrictions in Taneytown, Eldersburg, and South Carroll

Starting June 29, Carroll Transit System will reopen the remaining three modified TrailBlazer bus routes, according to a Carroll Transit news release.
The three routes that will run starting Monday, June 29 are the Taneytown (green) route, the Eldersburg (blue) route and the South Carroll (red) route, the June 17 release states.
Fixed routes were previously shut down starting March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic. On June 1, the two Westminster black and purple routes and North Carroll orange route reopened with restrictions.
Schedules will remain the same as they were before the shutdown, but with shorter hours in the afternoon.
“There are locations on each route not yet open to the public and CTS will use those stop times to wipe down highly touched areas, such as handrails and seat backs,” the release reads.
Buses will run at 50% capacity to allow for appropriate physical distancing and additional buses will be on stand-by in the area for more passengers. All drivers and riders are required to wear a mask or facial covering in order to board. Facial coverings must be worn for the entirety of the trip, including when entering and exiting the vehicle, according to the release.
As services are adjusted further, notices will be posted on the Carroll Transit website and on buses. Passengers are encouraged to call dispatch to confirm a ride at 410-386-5550.
Carroll Transit service is still only permitted for essential travel, as defined by the governor and the Board of County Commissioners.
Latest Carroll County News
Carroll Transit reminds passengers in the release to wash their hands, cover coughs and sneezes, and to stay home if you are feeling sick or have been in contact with anyone with COVID-19.