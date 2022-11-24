Toys for Tots plans to serve 13,000 families in Carroll County this holiday season

Toys for Tots expects to deliver new, unwrapped toys to 13,000 families in Carroll County this Christmas, said Gunnery Sgt. Charles Miller, Toys for Tots Baltimore campaign coordinator.

About 19,000 families in Carroll County submitted applications for toys, Miller said. Of that, the number of families was narrowed down to 13,000.

“We cap it at a certain number so we can actually meet the demand,” he said.

Monetary donations can be made online at toysfortots.org. Toys can be dropped off at the following county locations through noon, Dec. 16:

Self Storage-One Eldersburg, 501 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

1200 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, 100 N. Court St., Westminster

Carroll County is part of the Baltimore Toys for Tots region, which also includes Baltimore City and Baltimore and Howard counties. In the entire Baltimore region 40,000 families applied for toys this Christmas, Miller said.

Founded in 1947 by Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks and his wife, Diane, the national charity runs campaigns across the state.

The application period for families to apply to receive toys is now closed. Those families that applied and were accepted will be notified by email. It will contain the pickup locations and times.

This is the 75th annual Toys for Tots campaign. The U.S. Marine Corps has distributed more than 604 million toys to more than 272 million children in need via the campaign, its website states.