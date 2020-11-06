Survey says Mount Airy citizens concerned about drug activity, not affordable housing

Members of the Mount Airy Growth and Development Task Force surveyed constituents about the town’s living experience over the past decade and presented results at the most recent Town Council meeting.
Stephen Domotor, a member on the Council’s Growth and Development Task Force who gave the oral presentation, said the survey offers planning updates on a 10-year basis.
Among the findings this year, the task force reported that drug violations and activity ranked among the top concerns directly related to safety and police performance throughout the area.
“Citizens were given a list of safety issues and asked to rank them as their most serious concerns,” said Domotor. “Respondents selected drug violations/activity as their most serious issues ranking them number one or two collectively 70% of the time relative to all other choices.”
Although the vast majority of citizens were satisfied with police performance, 8% of the town’s population reported not being satisfied and felt the police department could use improvement. The area that expressed the most discontent with Mount Airy police resided in the Twin Ridge neighborhood.
According to the survey, citizens expressed a clear opinion supporting neighborhood watch and information assistance as being the most beneficial service that could be offered to citizens services by the Mount Airy Police Department.
Since 2007, Mount Airy’s 60 and over population has grown by 15%.
The Growth and Development Task also found that about half –– 933 surveys –– of responders offered extensive feedback and thoughtful written comments with keywords including, “safety, crime, drugs, police, blight, vacant and affordable housing.”
“The option for ‘no additional affordable housing needed’ was the number one option selected among respondents,” said Domotor.
Constituents felt the need for more affordable housing was minimal and they did so strongly, 88% of the time. The town’s views indicating a lack of affordable housing, and existing pace of residential living, was found “not to be an issue or needing any action.”
Overall, Mount Airy citizens felt the town is on the right track.
“We looked at location data, and we found that 90.71% found that Mount Airy is headed in the right direction,” Domotor concluded.
The areas that make up the 9% and feel the town is headed in the wrong direction include Main Street, Park Avenue and Mount Airy East.
Mount Airy Mayor Pat Rockinberg was happy to see that survey results demonstrated quality of living improvement.
“It’s important for all commission members and town leadership to read and use the survey results when making recommendations and decisions for the town and the community we serve," Rockinberg said. "The Town Council and I are proud and appreciate this outreach.”