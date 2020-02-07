A fast-moving storm charging through Carroll County generated a tornado warning from the National Weather Service and left downed trees and wires in its wake Friday morning.
“We do have reports of trees down and things like that,” said Valerie Hawkins, county emergency management manager.
At 8 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted near Westminster, heading northeast at 55 mph, according to National Weather Service. The tornado warning expired at 8:30 a.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for southeastern Carroll until 8:30 a.m., according to Carroll County Department of Public Safety.
Hawkins was on her way to activate the emergency operations center (EOC) to a partial level at approximately 9 a.m. By activating the EOC, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety, Public Works, fire and emergency medical services, municipal police, and more are notified to come together to tackle the aftermath of the storm, Hawkins said.
More than 1,900 Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. (BGE) customers were affected in Carroll County, with about 40 outages reported, at about 10 a.m. More than 3,600 customers were affected across the metropolitan area, according to BGE’s outage map.
The National Weather Service cannot yet confirm whether a tornado touched down in Carroll County, according to meteorologist Kyle Pallozzi of the Sterling, Virginia office.
“At this point we can’t really speculate," he said.
Weather service staff are collecting data and plan to visit Carroll County later Friday to look for evidence of a tornado’s passing, according to Pallozzi. He was unsure when an official report would be ready.
Before coming to Carroll, the storm intensified in Loudon County, Virginia, traveled to Montgomery County and rode the border of Frederick County, crossed over to southeastern Frederick, came up through southwestern Carroll and crossed to the northeast, Pallozzi said.
West Main Street in Westminster was closed between Carroll Street and Old New Windsor Pike for storm damage at about 10 a.m., according to Westminster Deputy Police Chief Maj. Pete D’Antuono.
“There’s a metal roof in the middle of the road,” D’Antuono said.
The roof was tangled with wires and BGE was on scene, according to the deputy chief. He knew of at least one tree falling against a house in Westminster.
Pennsylvania Avenue was also closed for downed trees and wires, he said.
“There’s a lot of debris from trees,” D’Antuono said. “[The storm] came through really quick.”
D’Antuono did not know of any injuries related to the storm.
Byron Walker, New Windsor fire chief, said calls to the department were stacking up at 9:35 a.m.
“It’s still ongoing incidents,” Walker said.
There was “extensive damage” to the New Windsor area, including downed trees and wires and damage to roofs, he said.
The Emergency Operations Helpline is now open for non-emergency help at 1-888-5GETEOC (1-888-543-8362). For emergencies, call 911.
This story will be updated.