National Weather Service confirms tornado hit Frizzellburg in Carroll County

The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday the localized damage that occurred during a Monday storm in the Frizzellburg area was caused by a tornado.
The weather service said an EF-1 tornado with estimated maximum winds of 90 mph, touched down in the 2000 block of Leeward Drive, between Westminster and Taneytown, at 1:47 p.m. with a path width of 75 yards and a path length of 0.4 miles. It was a part of a line of severe thunderstorms that tracked across northern Maryland and southern Pennsylvania, according to the NWS news release.
Directly under the line was a path of “concentrated and convergent tree damage.” A resident in the path described witnessing a funnel cloud approaching before the damage occurred. A house sustained substantial damage, particularly to the garage as both bay doors were pushed inward and the garage itself was shifted slightly from the foundation. Additionally, multiple shingles and pieces of the roof were blown off of the home and a large recreational vehicle was pushed over after apparently having been lofted for a few feet from its initial position.
A little more than two months ago, the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down on Feb. 7, snapping trees, downing power lines, and damaging property in Westminster and Manchester. That was also categorized as an EF-1, with a maximum width of 100 yards and a path length of 10.3 miles.