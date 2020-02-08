The tornado continued up Hahn Road along Sunshine Way, according to the release. There, more snapped and uprooted trees were seen, as was residential fencing damage, a large recreational vehicle that was blown over and, at the National Guard recruiting office, a small military trailer was blown over. Damage was also observed along Lucabaugh Mill Road, about 250 yards west of Md. 27, where most of the tree were heavily damaged or downed and there was an eyewitness report, as well as a video posted to social media, of a small tornado.