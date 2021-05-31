Hampstead man charged with sexual solicitation of a minor, 12 counts related to child pornography

A Hampstead man is facing three counts of sexual solicitation of a minor and 12 counts related to child pornography.
William Charles Toomey, 36, of the 900 block of S. Main Street, is charged with three felony counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, four felony counts of promoting/distributing child pornography and eight counts of possession of child pornography, according to electronic court records. He is being held without bond following a May 27 bail review hearing.
According to charging documents, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received a cybertip on March 30 that had been reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by the instant messaging service Kik, which reported that a user uploaded multiple files of child pornography. Investigators viewed videos of prepubescent children engaged in lewd acts and being sexually assaulted by adults that had been shared with other users from the user’s account.
On May 21, an additional tip came in from Skout, a location-based social media and dating site/app company. The tip contained chat messages between the suspect and a user in Thailand, according to charging documents. In the messages, the suspect offered marriage and a flight to the United States if the user would have sex with minors known to the suspect.
Investigation revealed the user of the accounts flagged by both Kik and Skout to be Toomey, according to charging documents. On May 26, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search on Toomey’s residence in Hampstead while Toomey was present and Toomey agreed to speak with police after being read his Miranda rights.
Toomey allegedly acknowledged the accounts were his but denied sharing child pornography or having the conversation. His cellphone was seized and previewed on the scene and videos of child pornography were found, according to charging documents. Also allegedly located were multiple text messages soliciting people to perform sex acts on minors. Toomey was arrested and charged. According to charging documents, the investigation is ongoing due to additional information being discovered during the search.
Electronic court records list no attorney for Toomey. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 25 in Carroll County District Court.