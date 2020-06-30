‘He lived an awesome life’: Tommy Dent remembered as fixture in Westminster

“It had doors on it that were longer than my desk. It was huge,” Wilson said. “It was a two-door, and as a kid I thought it was the ugliest color green I had ever seen. I said to my grandfather, ‘Pap Pap, what do you do with that if nobody buys it?' And Pap Pap basically just said ... ‘It will sell, there’s [a butt] for every seat.‘”