“I had to put a lot more time and effort into that than I did last year,” he said. “It kind of slipped away a little bit and the Hoppers Kidzone, where we had the Breakfast with Santa for the past eight years, closed down, so that kind of messed it up a lot, too. We had to basically start from scratch, and it was hard to think and find a place to do that because we were going to do it.”