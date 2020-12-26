Carroll County Health Department’s new director of nursing hopes to help end pandemic

“Having that experience working in the public health preparedness and response program really helps during this time as we’re going through this pandemic,” said Youngling, who became director of nursing Dec. 4. “I did have a wonderful mentor. Through the years, as the assistant director, we worked side by side. She was my supervisor ... a mentor, a guide. I feel extremely privileged because I was able to work alongside of her to really prepare me to step into this role.”